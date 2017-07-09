Strikes Continue in Effort to Defeat ISIS in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, July 9, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 25 strikes consisting of 75 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 18 strikes consisting of 26 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, two strikes destroyed two ISIS oil separator tanks, two oil tankers and a wellhead.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, four strikes destroyed 11 ISIS oil stills, three oil-still tanks, three oil tankers, an oil separator tank, a wellhead, and a pump jack.

-- Near Raqqa, 12 strikes engaged 10 ISIS tactical units and destroyed seven fighting positions, two vehicles, a front-end loader, an ISIS communications tower and communications equipment.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted seven strikes consisting of 49 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Huwayjah, one strike destroyed an ISIS fuel point.

-- Near Beiji, two strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed a tactical vehicle and a bunker.

-- Near Kisik, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit.

-- Near Mosul, two strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units; destroyed 21 fighting positions, six improvised bombs, four medium machine guns, three staging areas, two rocket-propelled grenade systems and a vehicle-borne-bomb facility; and damaged six fighting positions.

-- Near Rawah, a strike destroyed a vehicle-borne bomb.

Additional July 7 Strikes

Officials today also announced results of nine July 7 strikes for which details were unavailable at the time of yesterday's update:

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, Syria, a strike destroyed an ISIS media facility.

-- Near Raqqa, Syria, six strikes engaged four ISIS tactical units; destroyed five fighting positions, an improvised-bomb factory and a vehicle-borne bomb; and damaged 15 fighting positions.

-- Near Mosul, Iraq, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit; destroyed four medium machine guns, four fighting positions, four garages, three ISIS-held buildings, two vehicles and a weapons cache and damaged four fighting positions and two garages.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.