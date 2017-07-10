Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Arrives in India for Malabar 2017

By Navy Seaman Kelsey Hockenberger, Carrier Strike Group 11

CHENNAI, India, July 10, 2017 — The guided missile cruiser USS Princeton, along with the rest of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, arrived here yesterday to begin Exercise Malabar 2017.

Malabar 2017 is a trilateral, two-phase exercise hosted by the Indian navy and held in Chennai and the waters of the Bay of Bengal. It consists of shore and sea phases that emphasize high-end warfighting skills, maritime superiority and power projection through subject-matter expert and professional talks on carrier strike group operations, maritime patrol and reconnaissance operations; surface and antisubmarine warfare; medical operations; damage control; explosive ordnance disposal; helicopter operations; and visit, board, search and seizure operations.

Trilateral Exercise

“We are here to take part in Malabar 2017, and I'm looking forward to working with the Indian navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force,” said Navy Capt. Christopher Alexander, Princeton’s commander. “Exercises such as this allow for practical training while exchanging skills, strengthening bonds and personal relationships and increasing understanding of multinational operations.”

As Princeton moored in Chennai, it was welcomed with music from the Indian navy band.

“I thought the band was great and I was glad to see them,” Alexander said. “Members of the Indian navy also came aboard to greet Princeton and welcome us to India.”

Malabar is the latest in a continuing series of exercises that began in 1992 and have grown in scope and complexity over the years to address the variety of shared threats to maritime security in the Indo-Asia Pacific.

‘Great Opportunity’ to Work Together

“This is a great opportunity to work with our Indian and Japanese partners and strengthen our relationships with each other,” said Navy Lt. Jim Edminister, Princeton’s operations officer.

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is on deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet’s area of operations. The Navy has routinely patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region for more than 70 years, promoting regional peace and security.

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group consists of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, the USS Princeton, embarked Carrier Air Wing 11, Carrier Strike Group 11 staff and Destroyer Squadron 9. The deployed units from DESRON 9 include the guided missile destroyers USS Howard, USS Shoup, USS Pinckney and USS Kidd.