Defense Secretary Meets With Tunisian Prime Minister

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis met with Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed at the Pentagon today, Pentagon chief spokesperson Dana W. White said in a readout of the meeting.

Mattis lauded Tunisia for its leadership in promoting regional security and stability in Northern Africa and expressed his desire for greater defense cooperation in the future, White said.

At the meeting, the two leaders discussed the importance of the U.S.-Tunisian defense partnership, Tunisia's security situation, and counterterrorism assistance, she said. Both leaders noted the progress and significance of military training, intelligence sharing and defense cooperation.

Chahed thanked the United States for ongoing security cooperation programs, and Mattis affirmed the strong U.S. commitment for continued support to Tunisia, White said.