Inherent Resolve Strikes Target ISIS in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, July 11, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 23 strikes consisting of 69 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 21 strikes consisting of 23 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, four strikes destroyed six ISIS wellheads and four oil storage tanks.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, five strikes destroyed 39 ISIS oil barrels, 28 oil storage tanks, 16 oil stills and five oil trucks.

-- Near Raqqa, 12 strikes engaged 11 ISIS tactical units and destroyed eight fighting positions, two mortar systems, an improvised bomb and an ISIS communications tower.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of 46 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Mosul, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit; destroyed 28 fighting positions, 11 medium machine guns, an improvised bomb and a vehicle bomb-making facility; and damaged a fighting position.

-- Near Tal Afar, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a bunker.

July 9 Strikes

Officials also reported today the results of July 9 strikes in Syria and Iraq for which details were unavailable at the time of yesterday's update:

-- Near Raqqa, Syria, nine strikes engaged seven ISIS tactical units and destroyed 11 fighting positions.

-- Near Mosul, Iraq, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a fighting position.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.