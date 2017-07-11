By Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Robin W. Peak, U.S. Pacific Command

DHAKA, Bangladesh, July 11, 2017 — Navy Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr., commander of U.S. Pacific Command, visited Bangladesh to meet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and military service chiefs for discussions on cooperation, regional security initiatives and to learn more about Bangladesh’s role in peacekeeping operations.

During Harris’ first visit to Bangladesh as Pacom’s commander, he also participated in the dedication of a $3.6 million multinational training facility at the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operations Training.

“Pacom is pleased, indeed honored, to partner with our friends in Bangladesh in support of the State Department’s Global Peace Operations Initiative to train multinational military forces to conduct real-world United Nations global peacekeeping operations,” Harris said.

Supporting Peacekeeping Efforts

He added, “This facility serves as a tangible demonstration of our militaries’ and our countries’ dedication to U.N. peacekeeping efforts around the world.”

BIPSOT is dedicated to the training of peacekeepers to support U.N. Peace Support Operations. In October 2016, Bangladesh achieved GPOI full training capability, marking the country’s ability to conduct core military peacekeeping training independently.

BIPSOT’s commandant, Maj. Gen. Enayet Ullah, stated that the institute has met the benchmark for serving as “a global standard peace support operations center for training peacekeepers and other personnel.”

In early 2018, Pacom and Bangladesh’s armed forces are scheduled to co-host Shanti Doot 4, a multinational peacekeeping exercise, at the BIPSOT. Next year also marks the 30th anniversary of Bangladesh’s support to peacekeeping operations.

“Shanti Doot 4 is a fitting way to mark such a momentous anniversary, as it will enable partner nations from around the world to learn from one another’s experiences and deploy globally in support of vital peacekeeping operations,” Harris said.

He added, “This kind of multinational training can deepen mutual understanding and respect, and encourage further collaboration when we do it right and when we’re committed to this mission. And I know that we are.”

Pacom, in concert with other U.S. government agencies, protects and defends the territory of the United States, its people and its interests, officials said.

With allies and partners such as Bangladesh, officials said, Pacom is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies and deterring aggression.