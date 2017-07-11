U.S., Italian Defense Chiefs Meet at Pentagon

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis met with Italian Defense Minister Roberta Pinotti at the Pentagon today to discuss the robust U.S.-Italian defense partnership, cooperation at NATO, and joint efforts in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Libya, Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White said in a readout following the meeting. ‎

Mattis specifically thanked Italy for their hospitality toward the more than 30,000 U.S. forces, civilians, and family members based in Italy and for their superior support and cooperation in addressing security threats in the Mediterranean, the Middle East, and Africa, White said. He also applauded their leadership in the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, and in the fight to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria -- particularly the important role Italian Carabinieri are undertaking to train Iraqi police, she said.

The two leaders also discussed the importance of their nations' close cooperation in bringing stability to Libya and are planning for further engagement in that endeavor, White said.