Mattis Praises Croatia’s Contributions to NATO Missions

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2017 — During their meeting at the Pentagon yesterday, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis thanked the Republic of Croatia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Damir Krstičević for his country’s contributions to NATO operations, Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White said in a statement.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis greets Croatia’s Minister of Defense Damir Krstičević before an honor cordon at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., July 12, 2017. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith
Croatia joined NATO in 2009.

Support to Resolute Support Mission

Mattis also applauded Croatia's long-standing support to NATO's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, White said.

White said Mattis emphasized the United States' steadfast commitment to the NATO alliance and welcomed Croatia's decision to increase its defense spending to meet the two percent goal set at the Wales Summit and to meet its NATO capability targets.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of the NATO alliance and security in Southeast Europe, White said.

 


