Inherent Resolve Strikes Target ISIS in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, July 18, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 29 strikes consisting of 36 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 25 strikes consisting of 32 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, two strikes destroyed four ISIS oil refinement stills, three oil storage tanks and three oil barrels.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, six strikes destroyed 12 ISIS oil refinement stills, four wellheads and two oil storage tanks.

-- Near Raqqa, 16 strikes engaged 10 ISIS tactical units and destroyed 13 fighting positions, two ISIS-held buildings, a tactical vehicle and an unmanned aerial system.

-- Near Shadaddi, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS-held warehouse and a fighting position.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted four strikes consisting of four engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Mosul, two strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed a weapons cache and a staging area.

-- Near Qayyarah, a strike suppressed an ISIS tactical unit.

-- Near Rawah, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a weapons cache and an ISIS-held building.

July 16 Strikes

Additionally, 13 strikes were conducted in Syria and Iraq on July 16 that closed within the last 24 hours:

-- Near Raqqa, Syria, 12 strikes engaged eight ISIS tactical units and destroyed six fighting positions, three ISIS communication towers and a vehicle.

-- Near Mosul, Iraq, a strike engaged a tactical unit and destroyed a fighting position.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.