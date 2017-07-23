Strikes Continue Against ISIS in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, July 23, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 17 strikes consisting of 29 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 10 strikes consisting of 10 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, a strike destroyed 12 ISIS oil storage tanks.

-- Near Raqqa, nine strikes engaged seven ISIS tactical units, destroyed eight fighting positions and a mortar system and damaged two supply routes.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted seven strikes consisting of 19 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Beiji, a strike destroyed two ISIS tactical vehicles and a vehicle.

-- Near Qayyarah, three strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed an ISIS-held building.

-- Near Rawah, a strike destroyed three ISIS boats.

-- Near Tal Afar, two strikes destroyed four ISIS supply caches, three ISIS-held buildings, two vehicle-borne-bomb facilities, a vehicle, a logistics node, a command-and-control node, a front-end loader and a fuel depot.

July 21 Strikes

Additionally, six strikes were conducted in Syria and Iraq on July 21 that closed within the last 24 hours.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, Syria, a strike destroyed 11 ISIS oil stills.

-- Near Raqqah, Syria, three strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units and destroyed six fighting positions.

-- Near Kisik, Iraq, a strike suppressed an ISIS tactical unit.

-- Near Tal Afar, Iraq, a strike destroyed four ISIS tunnel entrances.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.