By Air Force Senior Airman Jaeda Tookes 341st Missile Wing

MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, Mont., July 25, 2017 — For one airman here, a passion for moulage began when she was placed in the position to teach medical training.

"I felt it had become routine for medics and other base personnel to simulate most situations and treatments of injuries," said Air Force Tech. Sgt. Laura Pelkey, the family health flight chief for the 341st Medical Operations Squadron. "I thought if I actually created lifelike injuries, it would teach service members to act, evaluate and treat more effectively."

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sheena Young, a dental assistant with the 341st MDOS, said training with moulage allows military members get the experience needed for treating different injuries. "From treating glass in the skin to third-degree burns, the training allows us to perform better on the job," she explained.

Pelkey said airmen need to train for emergencies so they know how to react and focus on the treatment. "I am a huge advocate of medical training," she added. "[No one] can fully prepare someone or themselves for an actual emergency situation. By [moulaging], I have provided the tools and scenarios to help."

Self-Taught

Pelkey said she started moulaging in October 2013, when she became her squadron's noncommissioned officer in charge of education and training. She's not certified in moulage, she said, but rather is self-taught. "I recreate injuries that I have seen in my career," she added. "Television shows and movies have also helped with providing me images of certain injuries I have not been exposed to in person." Pelkey said simulation exercises do not teach service members the critical thinking skills necessary in a real emergency.

"I feel it is important to train as you would fight," Pelkey said. "[Creating realistic injuries] is a very unsettling feeling at times, but I feel satisfied at the end of the day knowing the training I provide can save a life [and] help inform and educate people on consequences of one's actions."

Pelkey said she plans to retire from the Air Force in the next six months, with plans to continue training and educating others.

"I appreciate everyone's time and interest with what I have done here at Malmstrom over the years," she said. "My passion for my job shines through while I educate and train, which has made me a better medic in helping others reach their full potential."