Military Strikes Continue Against ISIS in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, July 26, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 27 strikes consisting of 32 engagements , Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 25 strikes consisting of 30 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, a strike destroyed an ISIS oil tanker trailer and a wellhead.

-- Near Raqqa, 24 strikes engaged 14 ISIS tactical units; destroyed six fighting positions, four observation points, three sniper positions, two command-and-control nodes, two supply caches, two mortar systems, a vehicle-borne bomb, an ISIS communication tower, a front-end loader, an ammunition cache, a tactical vehicle and a heavy machine gun; and suppressed a supply route.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of two engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Huwayjah, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle.

-- Near Kisik, a strike destroyed six ISIS rocket systems and an ISIS-held building.

Additional July 24 Strikes

Officials also provided details today on 13 strikes in Syria and Iraq on July 24 for which the information was not available in time for yesterday's report:

-- Near Kisik, a strike damaged four ISIS vehicles.

-- Near Qayyarah, Iraq, a strike suppressed an ISIS tactical unit.

-- Near Raqqa, 10 strikes engaged five ISIS tactical units and destroyed five fighting positions, three oil refinement stills, a vehicle, a command-and-control node and a weapons cache.

-- Near Abu Kamal, Syria, a strike destroyed three ISIS oil stills and a vehicle.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.