Navy News Service

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2017 — Exercise Citadel Pacific 2017 will be conducted on Navy installations at Joint Region Marianas, Navy Region Japan, Navy Region Hawaii and Singapore Area Coordinator from July 31 to Aug. 4.

This annual exercise is designed to enhance the training, readiness and capability of Navy security forces to respond to threats to Navy installations and units, officials said, emphasizing that Citadel Pacific is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions to normal base operations, officials said, increased traffic around bases or delays in base access are possible. Area residents also may see increased security activity associated with the exercise, they added.