From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, July 28, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 21 strikes consisting of 25 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 17 strikes consisting of 20 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, three strikes destroyed two ISIS oil storage tanks, two oil trailers, an oil refinement still and a wellhead.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, five strikes destroyed 18 ISIS oil refinement stills and three wellheads and suppressed a supply route.

-- Near Raqqa, eight strikes engaged four ISIS tactical units and destroyed six fighting positions, a supply cache, an ISIS communication headquarters and an anti-air artillery system.

-- Near Shadaddi, a strike destroyed an ISIS tunnel.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted four strikes consisting of five engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Baghdad, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit.

-- Near Rawah, a strike destroyed an ISIS chemical storage site.

- Near Tal Afar, two strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed four fighting positions and a supply cache.

July 26 Strikes

Additionally, 14 strikes were conducted in Syria and Iraq on July 26 that closed within the last 24 hours.

-- Near Qaim, Iraq, two strikes destroyed two ISIS vehicle-borne-bomb factories and a front-end loader and damaged a crane and a front-end loader.

-- Near Raqqa, Syria, 18 strikes engaged 12 ISIS tactical units; destroyed eight fighting positions, two command-and-control nodes, an improvised explosive device facility, a supply cache and a logistics node; and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit.

-- Near Tal Afar, Iraq, four strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units; destroyed an ISIS-held building, a vehicle, a front-end loader and a supply cache; and suppressed a mortar team.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.