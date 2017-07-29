Strikes Continue in Effort to Defeat ISIS in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, July 29, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 19 strikes consisting of 26 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 15 strikes consisting of 19 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, three strikes destroyed an ISIS headquarters, an oil storage vehicle, and a well-head.

-- Near Raqqah, 12 strikes engaged 10 ISIS tactical units; destroyed eight fighting positions, an artillery system, and a vehicle; and suppressed a fighting position.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted four strikes consisting of seven engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Al Qaim, two strikes destroyed an ISIS vehicle-born bomb facility, an roadside bomb facility, and a vehicle-born bomb.

-- Near Rawah, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two ISIS-held buildings, a vehicle storage facility, and an armored vehicle.

-- Near Tal Afar, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed three ISIS command and control nodes and a supply cache.

Newly Reported Strikes

Additionally, 15 strikes were conducted in Syria and Iraq on July 14, July 24, and July 26-27 that closed within the last 24 hours.

-- On July 14, near Al Shaddadi, Syria, a strike suppressed an ISIS tactical unit and a fighting position.

-- On July 24, near Raqqah, Syria, a strike destroyed a supply cache and suppressed 14 fighting positions.

-- On July 26, near Raqqah, Syria, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and suppressed eight fighting positions.

-- On July 27, near Kisik, Iraq, a strike illuminated an area.

-- On July 27, near Raqqah, Syria, 11 strikes engaged seven ISIS tactical units, destroyed an ISIS sniper position and an observation post, and suppressed four fighting positions.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.