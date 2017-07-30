Inherent Resolve Strikes Target ISIS in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, July 30, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 18 strikes consisting of 28 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 12 strikes consisting of 17 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, a strike destroyed an ISIS headquarters.

-- Near Al Shadaddi, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a staging area.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, two strikes destroyed five ISIS oil stills and four oil tanks.

-- Near Raqqah, eight strikes engaged eight ISIS tactical units and destroyed seven fighting positions and three vehicles.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted six strikes consisting of 11 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Al Huwayjah, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS-held building.

-- Near Al Qaim, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a staging area.

-- Near Kisik, two strikes destroyed three ISIS-held buildings and a supply cache.

-- Near Rawah, a strike destroyed an ISIS fighting position, a vehicle-born bomb and a vehicle-born bomb facility.

Newly Reported Strikes

Additionally, 19 strikes were conducted in Syria and Iraq on July 28 that closed within the last 24 hours.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, Syria, a strike destroyed four ISIS oil stills.

-- Near Raqqah, Syria, 16 strikes engaged 12 ISIS tactical units, destroyed an anti-air artillery system, and damaged seven fighting positions.

-- Near Sultan Abdullah, Iraq, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a tunnel system.

-- Near Tal Afar, Iraq, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.