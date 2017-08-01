Strikes Continue Against ISIS in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, Aug. 1, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 29 strikes consisting of 35 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 20 strikes consisting of 23 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, three strikes destroyed 13 ISIS oil stills, an oil storage barrel and an ISIS chemical weapons factory.

-- Near Raqqa, 16 strikes engaged 11 ISIS tactical units and destroyed 14 fighting positions, a tactical vehicle, a mortar system and a vehicle-borne-bomb facility.

-- Near Shadaddi, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a command-and-control node and an ISIS-held building.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted nine strikes consisting of 12 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Huwayjah, three strikes destroyed two ISIS financial headquarters, three vehicle-borne-bomb factories and an explosives cache.

-- Near Mosul, a strike suppressed a mortar team.

-- Near Qaim, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two staging areas.

-- Near Rawah, three strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle-borne-bomb storage facility, a vehicle and a weapons storage facility.

-- Near Tal Afar, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed four fighting positions and two supply caches.

Previous Strikes

Additionally, five strikes were conducted in Syria and Iraq on July 29-30 that closed within the last 24 hours.

-- On July 29, near Raqqa, Syria, 10 strikes engaged five ISIS tactical units; destroyed three command-and-control nodes, a storage facility and a fighting position; and damaged nine fighting positions.

-- On July 30, near Huwayjah, Iraq, a strike destroyed a vehicle-borne-bomb factory.

-- On July 30, near Shadaddi, Syria, two strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed six vehicle-borne bombs, four ISIS-held buildings and a command-and-control node.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.