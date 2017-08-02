Coalition Strikes Target ISIS in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, Aug. 2, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 12 strikes consisting of 16 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted nine strikes consisting of 10 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, a strike destroyed three ISIS wellheads.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, a strike destroyed an ISIS oil refinery.

-- Near Raqqa, seven strikes engaged four ISIS tactical units and destroyed four fighting positions, two ISIS headquarters, an improvised explosive device, an ammunition cache and a fuel supply point.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted three strikes consisting of six engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Huwayjah, a strike destroyed a piece of ISIS engineering equipment and a front-end loader.

-- Near Rawah, a strike destroyed a vehicle-borne bomb.

-- Near Tal Afar, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed four front-end loaders, a supply cache and a command-and-control node.

Previous Strikes

Additionally, seven strikes consisting of 10 engagements were conducted in Syria and Iraq on July 30-31 that closed within the last 24 hours.

-- On July 30, near Raqqa, Syria, four strikes engaged four ISIS tactical units.

-- On July 31, near Raqqa, Syria, two strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units.

-- On July 31, near Kisik, Iraq, a strike illuminated an area.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.