Deputy Secretary, British Defense Official Discuss Various Issues

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2017 — Deputy Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan discussed a variety of issues today in a phone call with Harriett Baldwin, the United Kingdom's undersecretary of state and defense procurement minister, Navy Cmdr. Sarah Higgins, Shanahan's spokesperson, said in a statement.

"The leaders discussed defense issues, including NATO, bilateral exercises, changing technologies and procurement innovation," Higgins said. "They also spoke about the restructure of the Department of Defense's acquisition, technology, and logistics and chief management officer organizations."

Close Partnership

Shanahan lauded the value of the close U.S.-U.K. security partnership, Higgins said, and he noted that bilateral capability cooperation will be instrumental in enabling their forces to better confront current and emerging threats.

In addition, Higgins said, Shanahan conveyed the high value the U.S. places on British investment in strong defense capabilities, including its two aircraft carriers and F-35B aircraft.

The two leaders agreed to maintain regular dialogue on shared security interests and the bilateral defense agenda, she added.