From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, Aug. 7, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 34 strikes consisting of 40 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 28 strikes consisting of 32 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, a strike destroyed three ISIS oil stills.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, a strike destroyed three ISIS oil stills.

-- Near Raqqa, 24 strikes engaged 11 ISIS tactical units and destroyed 30 fighting positions, two vehicles, two command-and-control nodes, two mortar systems, a tunnel, a heavy machine gun, an improvised explosive device facility and a vehicle-borne-bomb facility; and damaged six fighting positions.

-- Near Shadaddi, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit, destroyed a mortar system and a vehicle and damaged a fighting position.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted six strikes consisting of eight engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Huwayjah, two strikes destroyed two ISIS oil refineries.

-- Near Kisik, a strike destroyed three ISIS mortar systems and two sniper rifles.

-- Near Rawah, a strike destroyed an ISIS tactical vehicle and a storage facility.

-- Near Tal Afar, two strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed two IED facilities.

Previous Strikes

Additionally, 11 strikes consisting of 16 engagements were conducted in Syria and Iraq on Aug. 4-5 that closed within the last 24 hours.

-- On Aug. 4, near Raqqa, Syria, four strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units, destroyed five fighting positions and damaged a fighting position.

-- On Aug. 5, near Raqqa, Syria, five strikes engaged four ISIS tactical units and destroyed four fighting positions and a heavy machine gun.

-- On Aug. 5, near Tal Afar, Iraq, two strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units, destroyed two vehicle-borne-bomb facilities and damaged a supply route.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.