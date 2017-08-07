Defense Secretary Plans West Coast Trip

By Terri Moon Cronk DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will visit Washington state and California this week, a Pentagon spokesman announced today.

Mattis will visit Naval Base Kitsap in Seattle and the Defense Innovation Unit-Experimental in California's Silicon Valley among other stops before he returns Aug. 11, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said.

Kitsap will be the secretary's first stop, Davis said. He will receive a briefing from Submarine Group 9 leaders, along with a tour and an opportunity to engage the crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Kentucky, Davis said.

Mattis will conclude his visit to Seattle with a visit to Amazon headquarters.

In Silicon Valley, the secretary will make his first official visit to the Defense Innovation Unit-Experimental. At DIU-x, he will meet with staff and discuss with key leaders in the technology community how the Defense Department can leverage new commercial technologies and methodologies and further expand initiatives designed to accelerate fielding capabilities to the warfighter, Davis said.

While in California, Mattis also will tour Google’s main campus in Palo Alto.