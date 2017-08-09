Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsArticle

Guardsmen Aid in Oregon, Montana Wildfire Battles

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

PRINT  |  E-MAIL  |  CONTACT AUTHOR

SALEM, Ore., Aug. 9, 2017 — About 25 Oregon Army National Guard soldiers continue to support the Oregon Department of Forestry with firefighting efforts at the Whitewater Fire in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area east of Detroit, Oregon.

An Oregon Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter with 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment carries a 2,000-gallon capacity water bucket above the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area to support firefighting efforts on the Whitewater Fire, Aug. 5, 2017. Oregon Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leslie Reed
An Oregon Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter with 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment carries a 2,000-gallon capacity water bucket above the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area to support firefighting efforts on the Whitewater Fire, Aug. 5, 2017. Oregon Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leslie Reed
An Oregon Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter with 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment carries a 2,000-gallon capacity water bucket above the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area to support firefighting efforts on the Whitewater Fire, Aug. 5, 2017. Oregon Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leslie Reed Oregon fire battle
An Oregon Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter with 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment carries a 2,000-gallon capacity water bucket above the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area to support firefighting efforts on the Whitewater Fire, Aug. 5, 2017. Oregon Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leslie Reed
Download Download Image Link Image details page

State of Emergency

The Oregon National Guard was requested to assist following Gov. Kate Brown's declaration of a state of emergency.

Besides the troops, two 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment CH-47 Chinook helicopters, based in Pendleton, Oregon, and equipped with nearly 2,000-gallon-capacity water buckets, are assisting with wildfire suppression efforts.

Montana Firefighting Support

Meanwhile, National Guard Bureau officials reported today that about 15 soldiers from the Montana Army National Guard are providing wildfire support to local authorities near Phillipsburg, Montana. The Montana Guard is contributing two fuel trucks and a CH-47 Chinook helicopter.

(From an Oregon National Guard news release.)
national guard news Oregon Army National Guard wildfires

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe