South Carolina National Guard Prepares for Solar Eclipse

By Army Spc. Chelsea Baker South Carolina National Guard

COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 10, 2017 — The Aug. 21 total solar eclipse that will stretch from Lincoln Beach, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina, will be a once-in-a lifetime event for many people.

An estimated 500 million people are expected to be out viewing the solar eclipse in total or partial form. When first responders and planners support an event of this magnitude, they must take many things into consideration. For the South Carolina National Guard, as well as South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the biggest concern is safety.

"This is an exciting time for our state during this historic event," said Army Maj. Gen. Robert E Livingston Jr., the state's adjutant general. "We urge everyone to get to your destination well before the eclipse so you can enjoy it with your family and friends and be safely off the roadways."

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is encouraging all residents to have a plan in place well before the solar eclipse. State agencies and local officials have been working together in anticipation of this event and will be on duty as they expect to welcome thousands of tourists to South Carolina.

"We want to assure the citizens of South Carolina that the department of public safety is working carefully with its state partners and with local officials to prepare for traffic issues surrounding the eclipse and ensure a safe and memorable experience for South Carolina citizens and visitors," said Maj. Rob Woods, Highway Patrol emergency management coordinator for the Department of Public Safety.

Safety Guidelines

Other recommended safety guidelines for motorists are to be patient with heavier traffic flow, to refrain from stopping in the middle of the roads or highways to view the eclipse, and to not wear solar eclipse glasses while driving.

The South Carolina National Guard's soldiers and airmen are ready if additional resources are requested to support the state and first responders, Guard officials said. To raise awareness about this event, the South Carolina National Guard safety office distributed 10,000 solar eclipse safety glasses to the troops.

"We wanted to remind everyone about vision safety and to not look directly at the sun during the solar eclipse," said Army Staff Sgt. Terry Addis, safety specialist. "Safety glasses are available in almost every retail outlet and gas station around the state now as this date gets closer."

As Aug. 21 is a duty day for the South Carolina National Guard, more than 1,000 soldiers and airmen will be working and training. Supervisors are integrating a pause in routine around 2 p.m. to ensure employees can take part in observing the solar eclipse.

"We are excited about this event, and because we have been planning for it, our safety officials are ready to support the influx of visitors to our state," Livingston said. "Team South Carolina is prepared and ready, as we always are."