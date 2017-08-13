Officials Provide Details of Latest Strikes Against ISIS

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, Aug. 13, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 26 strikes consisting of 32 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 19 strikes consisting of 23 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle.

-- Near Shadaddi, three strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed two vehicles and an ISIS headquarters.

-- Near Raqqa, 15 strikes engaged 14 ISIS tactical units and destroyed three command-and-control nodes, two ISIS headquarters, an ISIS unmanned aerial system launch site and a vehicle.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted seven strikes consisting of nine engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Huwayjah, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS headquarters.

-- Near Qaim, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle.

-- Near Bashir, a strike destroyed five pieces of ISIS oil equipment.

-- Near Beiji, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS staging area.

-- Near Kisik, a strike destroyed three ISIS-held buildings and a tunnel.

-- Near Tal Afar, a strike suppressed a mortar team.

-- Near Tuz, a strike destroyed an ISIS excavator and a supply cache.

Aug. 11 Strikes

Additionally, 12 strikes consisting of 16 engagements were conducted in Syria and Iraq on Aug. 11 that closed within the last 24 hours:

-- Near Raqqa, Syria, 11 strikes engaged nine ISIS tactical units and destroyed seven improvised bombs, six ISIS communication lines, three fighting positions, a vehicle and a tactical vehicle.

-- Near Tal Afar, Iraq, a strike suppressed an ISIS tactical unit.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.