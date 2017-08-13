From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, Aug. 13, 2017 — Two U.S. service members were killed and five others were injured conducting combat operations in northern Iraq today, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Initial reports indicate the incident was not due to enemy contact.

The incident is under investigation.

“The entire counter-ISIS Coalition sends our deepest condolences to these heroes’ families, friends and teammates," said Army Lt. Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, commander of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve.

Townsend added, "There are no words to describe the respect I have for you and sorrow I have for your loss. I hope there is some small solace in knowing their loss has meaning for our country and all the nations of the coalition as the fallen service members were fighting to defeat a truly evil enemy and to protect our homelands.”

Further information will be released as appropriate.

In accordance with policy, the coalition defers casualty identification procedures to the relevant national authorities.