DoD Announces Recipients of Value Engineering Achievement Awards

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2017 — As part of the Department of Defense Honorary Value Engineering Awards Program, 24 recipients were honored with DoD VE Achievement Awards for fiscal year 2016 in a July 18 ceremony in the Pentagon auditorium held on behalf of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics.

Kristen Baldwin, acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for systems engineering, remarked that “for decades, value engineering has played an integral role in accomplishing the department’s mission to provide the military forces needed to deter war and to protect the security of our country.”

Value engineering was born out of innovative material and design alternatives that resulted from the material shortages of World War II. DoD uses value engineering to analyze supplies, services, buildings and systems to achieve best value, or the best relationship between worth and cost consistent with required performance, quality and safety of essential functions. Value engineering efforts reduce cost, speed delivery, and enhance the performance of the equipment and services provided to U.S. forces, she said.

Awards honored efforts that resulted in cost savings or cost avoidances, quality improvements, or efficiencies to the DoD.

The award winners are:

Army

-- Program/Project: Project Manager, Combat Ammunition Systems.

-- Individual: William Huntzinger, program manager, Continuous Process Improvement.

-- Team: Clinton Holder and the Tobyhanna Army Depot Value Engineering Study Team.

-- Organization: U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command.

-- Special: John Hedderich III, director, U.S. Army Armament, Research, Development and Engineering Center; Tank and Automotive Command, Watervliet Arsenal; Alivio Mangieri, product manager, Aviation Air Traffic Control.

Navy

-- Special: AN/ALQ-218(v)2 Factory System Bench Build Team, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division; Wide Field of View Night Vision Goggle Development Team, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division; Stand Up Alternate Air Manifold Team, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division.

Air Force

-- Team: Mobility Directorate, C-130 Contracting Division

Defense Logistics Agency

-- Individual: James Dunlap, product specialist.

-- Team: Should Cost/Price Challenge Team.

-- Organization: DLA Land and Maritime Value Management.

-- Special: DLA Aviation, Aviation Engineering Breakout Project.

Defense Threat Reduction Agency

-- Special: Defense Threat Reduction Agency London Pride Technology Demonstration and Evaluation Team; Defense Threat Reduction Agency Ground-Based Prompt Diagnostics Test Team.

Missile Defense Agency

-- Program/Project: Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Missile Directorate and Training Team.

-- Individual: David Furtwengler, director, Test Resources Directorate.

-- Team: Terminal High Altitude Area Defense and Test Resources Directorate Flight Test Facilities Value Engineering Team.

-- Organization: Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Project Office.

-- Special: Test Event Support via Asset Location Team Members; Wake Island Equipment Retrograde Transportation Study Team; Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Planning and Training Devices Team.