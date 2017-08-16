Department of Defense
Mattis Meets With Dutch Counterpart

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis met with Dutch Defense Minister Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert at the Pentagon yesterday, Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White said in a readout of the meeting.

During the meeting, Mattis highlighted the Netherlands' value to the United States and NATO as a reliable ally, White said, and thanked Hennis-Plasschaert for her nation's continued support in NATO's deterrence efforts.

The defense secretary emphasized the steadfast commitment of the U.S. to the NATO alliance and noted that the Netherlands continues to support the Resolute Support and Operation Inherent Resolve missions in Afghanistan and Iraq, she said.


