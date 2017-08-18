From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, Aug. 18, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 27 strikes consisting of 40 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 22 strikes consisting of 24 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, three strikes destroyed three ISIS oil stills, two pieces of oil equipment and a weapons cache.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, a strike destroyed an ISIS headquarters and an ISIS media center.

-- Near Raqqa, 18 strikes engaged 12 ISIS tactical units and destroyed 29 fighting positions, three ISIS communication lines and two logistics nodes.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted five strikes consisting of 16 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Beiji, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two vehicles, a supply cache and a staging area.

-- Near Tal Afar, four strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit; destroyed a front-end loader, an ISIS-held building and a mortar system; and suppressed a mortar team.

Previous Strikes

Additionally, 33 strikes consisting of 47 engagements were conducted in Syria and Iraq on Aug. 15-16 that closed within the last 24 hours.

-- On Aug. 15, near Raqqa, Syria, four strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units and destroyed four fighting positions and a mortar system.

-- On Aug. 16, near Abu Kamal, Syria, a strike destroyed an ISIS media center.

-- On Aug. 16, near Shadaddi, Syria, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a command-and-control node, a fighting position and an ISIS communication line.

-- On Aug. 16, near Raqqa, Syria, 23 strikes engaged 16 ISIS tactical units and destroyed 18 fighting positions, eight command-and-control nodes, two tunnels, two heavy machine guns, an ISIS unmanned aerial system, an anti-aircraft artillery system and an ISIS line of communication.

-- On Aug. 16, near Tal Afar, Iraq, three strikes destroyed 32 improvised explosive devices, 17 ISIS fighting positions, two tunnels and an artillery system and damaged three bridges.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.