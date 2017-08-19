Inherent Resolve Strikes Target ISIS in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, Aug. 19, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 29 strikes consisting of 38 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 24 strikes consisting of 27 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Shadaddi, a strike destroyed a fighting position and an improvised-explosive-device factory.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, four strikes destroyed seven ISIS oil stills, seven pieces of oil equipment and five oil barrels and damaged three bridges.

-- Near Raqqa, 19 strikes engaged 17 ISIS tactical units and destroyed 20 fighting positions, an anti-air artillery system and a command-and-control node.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted five strikes consisting of 11 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Qaim, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle-borne-IED factory.

-- Near Tal Afar, three strikes destroyed 24 vehicles, two tunnels, two weapons caches, two front-end loaders, a command-and-control node, a staging area, an explosives factory, an explosives cache and a fighting position and damaged three bridges and two supply routes.

Earlier Strikes

Additionally, officials reported details on 28 earlier strikes consisting of 34 engagements conducted in Syria and Iraq on Aug. 16 and 17 for which the information was not yet available at the time of yesterday's report:

-- Five Aug. 16 strikes near Raqqa engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed two command-and-control nodes and a mortar system.

-- Nineteen Aug. 17 strikes near Raqqa engaged 14 ISIS tactical units and destroyed 13 fighting positions, four command-and-control nodes, two IEDs and a heavy machine gun.

-- Two Aug. 17 strikes near Kisik, Iraq, engaged an ISIS tactical unit, destroyed a mortar system, damaged 17 supply routes and suppressed two mortar teams.

-- Two Aug. 17 strikes near Tal Afar suppressed an ISIS tactical unit and damaged a tunnel.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.