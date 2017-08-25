Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsArticle

Secretary Pledges Support in Meetings With Leaders in Ukraine

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

PRINT  |  E-MAIL  |  CONTACT AUTHOR

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis pledged continued U.S. support to build the capacity of Ukraine's forces and applauded Ukraine's commitment to modernizing its defense sector according to NATO standards in meetings with two of the country's top leaders yesterday in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis pays respects to the fallen at the National Memorial to the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 24, 2017. DoD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis pays respects to the fallen at the National Memorial to the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 24, 2017. DoD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis pays respects to the fallen at the National Memorial to the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 24, 2017. DoD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr Heavenly Hundred
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis pays respects to the fallen at the National Memorial to the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 24, 2017. DoD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr
Download Download Image Link Image details page

Mattis met with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and later with Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak as part of an overseas trip. This was his first official meeting with Poltorak, White said in a statement summarizing the meetings.

Steadfast Partnership

In both discussions, White said, the leaders emphasized the steadfast partnership between the two countries.

"The leaders also discussed the strategic challenges associated with Russian aggression and the need for Russia to adhere to its commitments under the Minsk agreements, including an immediate ceasefire, withdrawal of heavy weapons, and unfettered access for security monitors in eastern Ukraine," she added.

The secretary also attended a military parade commemorating Ukraine's Independence Day alongside Poroshenko and eight defense ministers from allied and partner nations, White said.

Related Videos

Mattis, Ukrainian President Conduct News Conference

Related Biographies

Jim Mattis

Related Links

Transcript of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' News Conference With Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko
Secretary's Flickr Page
Mattis: U.S., Ukraine Continue to Build Lasting Strategic Partnership
Special Report: Operation Atlantic Resolve
Special Report: Travels With Mattis
Jim Mattis SecDef

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe