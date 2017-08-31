DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera spoke by phone yesterday to discuss North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan on Aug. 28, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said today.

In a statement summarizing the call, White said Mattis and Onodera agreed that this launch is "an unacceptable act that undermines security and stability in the region."

Ironclad Commitments

"Secretary Mattis reaffirmed that the United States' defense commitments to Japan remain ironclad, including its extended deterrence commitment," she added.

Mattis also underscored the U.S. commitment to assist Japan in enhancing its ballistic missile defense capabilities in the face of North Korea's escalatory actions, and both defense leaders agreed on the importance of trilateral cooperation with South Korea to strengthen deterrence and to maintain the peace and security of Northeast Asia, White said.