From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, Nov. 1, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 13 strikes consisting of 18 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted eight strikes consisting of nine engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, a strike destroyed an ISIS training center.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, seven strikes engaged four ISIS tactical units and destroyed three fighting positions and an ISIS vehicle and suppressed a fighting position.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted five strikes consisting of nine engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Qaim, four strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and damaged an ISIS supply route and destroyed a command-and-control node, a weapons cache, an ISIS headquarters and a vehicle.

-- Near Rawah, a strike destroyed four ISIS-held buildings.

Previous Strikes

Additionally, eight strikes consisting of 16 engagements were conducted in Iraq and Syria on Oct. 30.

-- In Syria, near Shaddadi, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a fighting position and an ISIS vehicle.

-- In Syria, near Dayr Az Zawr, six strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed a vehicle-borne bomb and four ISIS lines of communication.

-- In Iraq, near Qaim, a strike destroyed 10 ISIS supply routes.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.