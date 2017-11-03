Air Force Wounded Warrior Takes Flight with Thunderbirds

By Air Force Senior Airman Stormy Archer 502nd Air Base Wing

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-KELLY FIELD, Texas, Nov. 3, 2017 — Air Force Master Sgt. Benjamin Seekell, a wounded warrior and the 343rd Training Squadron’s security forces apprentice course flight chief, flew with the Air Force’s aerial demonstration squadron, the “Thunderbirds,” here yesterday.

The flight gave Seekell the opportunity to experience the precision flying of the Thunderbirds firsthand.

“When I think of the Thunderbirds, it takes me back 12 years to when I enlisted for the first time,” Seekell said. “I gave my first oath of enlistment at an air show with the Thunderbirds.

“They showcase military precision, which I’m a big fan of as an instructor; along with their dedication to what they do and the pride they take in their job. I relate to that on a lot of levels and I’m really excited to just be a part of it.”

During a 2011 deployment to Afghanistan, Seekell, then a military working dog handler, was injured in an improvised explosive device attack and lost his left leg.

“Master Sergeant Seekell is hugely inspirational in how he’s dealt with everything he’s gone through,” said Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Walsh, the Thunderbirds' operations officer. “Everything he has done has been an inspiration, not just to airmen, but to everyone. Taking somebody like him up for a flight extra is special for all of us.”