Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsArticle

U.S. Conducts Airstrikes Against ISIS in Somalia

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

PRINT  |  E-MAIL  |  CONTACT AUTHOR

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2017 — In coordination with the Somali government, U.S. forces conducted two separate airstrikes today in northeastern Somalia against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, killing several terrorists, U.S. Africa Command officials said in a statement announcing the strikes.

U.S. Africa Command, in concert with interagency and international partners, builds defense capabilities, responds to crisis, and deters and defeats transnational threats to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity.
U.S. Africa Command, in concert with interagency and international partners, builds defense capabilities, responds to crisis, and deters and defeats transnational threats to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity. Africom Crest
U.S. Africa Command, in concert with interagency and international partners, builds defense capabilities, responds to crisis, and deters and defeats transnational threats to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity.
Download Download Image Link Image details page

The first strike occurred at about midnight East Africa Time, with the second strike taking place at about 11 a.m.

Africom officials are assessing the results of the strikes.

U.S. forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect Americans and to disable terrorist threats, Africom officials said. This includes partnering with the African Union Mission to Somalia and Somali national security forces and targeting terrorists, their training camps and safe havens throughout Somalia, the region and around the world, they added.
Africa Command AFRICOM isis Somalia

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe