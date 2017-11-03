U.S. Conducts Airstrikes Against ISIS in Somalia

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2017 — In coordination with the Somali government, U.S. forces conducted two separate airstrikes today in northeastern Somalia against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, killing several terrorists, U.S. Africa Command officials said in a statement announcing the strikes.

The first strike occurred at about midnight East Africa Time, with the second strike taking place at about 11 a.m.

Africom officials are assessing the results of the strikes.

U.S. forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect Americans and to disable terrorist threats, Africom officials said. This includes partnering with the African Union Mission to Somalia and Somali national security forces and targeting terrorists, their training camps and safe havens throughout Somalia, the region and around the world, they added.