Face of Defense: Missileer Launches Into Bodybuilding Competitions

By Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano 90th Missile Wing

FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo., Nov. 7, 2017 — When it comes to flexing muscles, Air Force 2nd Lt. Brittany Talbot, a 320th Missile Squadron combat missile control officer stationed here, can flex with the best of them.

In December, weighing in at almost 200 pounds, Talbot set a goal to lose weight and participate in a bodybuilding competition.

Bodybuilding competitions, she said, make her a better officer.

“I have always been into fitness. I was fit, but I wasn’t where I wanted to be physically ,” Talbot said. “I started working with my coach in March, and now I am currently about 150 pounds. It took me a while to get acclimated to my coach’s diet and workout plan, but it paid off in a big way. Now I am comfortable in my body and my uniform.”

Setting, Meeting Goals

Training and competing in bodybuilding inspired Talbot to change her lifestyle, she said, which has positively impacted both her personal and professional life.

“Talbot is the kind of officer that anyone would be proud to have in their organization,” said Air Force Lt. Col. George Chapman, 320th Missile Squadron commander. “She has demonstrated an unparalleled ability to set goals and work steadfastly in accomplishing them.”

Talbot set out to accomplish goals that would require hours upon hours of hard work and dedication, Chapman said.

“I am definitely a lot more structured. I have to be organized with all my meals and my workout schedule,” Talbot said. “This experience has improved my time management skills in the gym and at work.”

Talbot said she likes to help others. Helping her team members, she said, enables them to see that they, too, can make a positive transformation.

Talbot competed in her first competition near her home state of North Carolina in September. More recently, she competed in the National Physique Committee Phil Heath Yellowstone Classic bodybuilder competition at Little America in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Oct. 14. She won 1st place in three categories, including the military division.

Supportive Environment

“When I got to Warren, I knew competing was something I wanted to do, but knew my missileer schedule would make it more difficult,” Talbot said. “I wouldn’t be where I am right now if it wasn’t for my coach, family and friends. Without [them] behind me, I definitely wouldn’t be here. They are just so motivating and want me to do better.”

Talbot’s coworkers attended her most-recent bodybuilding competition to show their support, Chapman said.

“As a relatively younger missileer, Talbot's reputation is becoming more widely known, and we are all proud of her accomplishments,” he said. “While she has only recently begun to compete in her sport, I am confident that the more she does, the larger her following will become.”