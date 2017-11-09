Times Square Recruiting Station Reopens After Renovation

By Army Maj. David Eastburn, Accession Policy, Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness

NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2017 — Representatives of all U.S. military services will be on hand tomorrow, for the grand reopening of the busiest walk-in recruiting station in the country at the “crossroads of the world,” Times Square, New York City.

Established in 1946, the station has undergone a renovation to modernize the building to make it more conducive for interviews and discussions with individuals considering joining the military.

“We are happy to be here in the heart of New York City, on the day before we honor veterans across the nation, to celebrate the reopening of the Times Square Recruiting Station,” said Stephanie Miller, director of Military Accession Policy for the Defense Department. “This is an iconic building in a truly iconic location, and the updates made to this building will allow our recruiters to better serve the community. This station is just one of the 3,500 recruiting stations located throughout the country that help to recruit the 250,000 young men and women each year to serve in our all-volunteer force.”

Located at 200 W. 43rd St., in the middle of Times Square, the station is often referred to as the most well-known recruiting station in the country and was the nation’s first joint armed forces recruiting station.

In 2006, the Municipal Art Society of New York City designated the building one of “30 under 30”: one of 30 buildings built in the past 30 years deemed worthy of landmark status.

Every day, the station serves as an office for military recruiters to interview applicants and eventually enlist the future members of the U.S. armed forces. The building is synonymous with iconic celebrations to end World War II or soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines waiting to watch the ball drop on New Year's Eve.

With the renovations made, this state-of-the-art recruiting station will shine brighter under the backdrop of Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force heraldry, as a beacon of freedom and liberty.