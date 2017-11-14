Coalition Airstrikes Kill 4 Senior ISIS Leaders

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, Nov. 14, 2017 — Coalition airstrikes killed four senior Islamic State of Iraq and Syria leaders in the past three weeks, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials announced today.

"The removal of these key terrorists disrupts ISIS' weapons engineering activities and their ability to recruit and train terrorists," officials said in a statement. "It also reduces their ability to plan and conduct terrorist attacks, both within Syria and Iraq and abroad."

Dead are:

-- Yusuf Demir, an ISIS media official with links to ISIS networks throughout the Middle East and Europe, killed Oct. 26 near Qaim, Iraq;

-- Omer Demir, an ISIS external operations coordinator with links to ISIS networks in the Middle East and Europe, also killed Oct. 26 near Qaim;

-- Abu Yazin, an ISIS senior leader and weapons facilitator, killed Nov. 3 near Mayadin, Syria; and

-- Abdellah Hajjiaou, an ISIS external operations plotter, killed Nov. 5 near Abu Kamal, Syria.

"The coalition will continue to exert pressure on ISIS senior leaders and associates across multiple networks in order to degrade, disrupt, and dismantle ISIS structures and remove the extremist terrorists throughout Iraq and Syria," officials said in the statement announcing the deaths.