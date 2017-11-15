DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2017 — Deputy Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan today discussed a range of global security issues with Japan's State Minister for National Defense Tomohiro Yamamoto on the sidelines of the U.N. Peacekeeping Defense Ministerial in Vancouver, Canada, Deputy Defense Secretary spokesperson Navy Cmdr. Sarah Higgins said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed global security issues, including the United States’ commitment to Japan under the U.S.-Japan security treaty, the importance of close coordination among allies and partners in responding to North Korean provocations, and opportunities for greater U.S.-Japan cooperation in supporting various capacity building efforts, Higgins said.

This was the first time Shanahan had met Yamamoto, she said.