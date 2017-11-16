Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsArticle

Deputy Secretary, Uganda's Defense Minister Discuss Africa Security

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

PRINT  |  E-MAIL  |  CONTACT AUTHOR

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2017 — Deputy Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan met with Ugandan Defense Minister Adolf Mwesige in Vancouver, British Columbia, at the 2017 U.N. Peacekeeping Defense Ministerial conference yesterday.

Deputy Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan speaks at a podium.
Deputy Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan speaks during the U.N. Peacekeeping Defense Ministerial conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2017. DoD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley
Deputy Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan speaks at a podium. Vancouver Address
Deputy Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan speaks during the U.N. Peacekeeping Defense Ministerial conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2017. DoD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley
Download Download Image Link Image details page

Shanahan is on his first international trip in his current role.

In a statement summarizing the meeting, Navy Cmdr. Sarah Higgins, a spokesperson for Shanahan, said the deputy secretary recognized that Uganda has been in Somalia for 10 years and thanked Mwesige for his country's contribution to security there.

"He also acknowledged those Ugandan lives lost in Somalia," Higgins said. "He expressed his understanding of the frustration with the pace of progress in Somalia, but also his confidence that progress is being made."

Helping the Horn of Africa

The leaders discussed how to best help the Horn of Africa move forward toward stability in Somalia, Higgins said, noting that the Defense Department continues to support Ugandan forces in Somalia with equipment, including mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles and five new Huey 2 helicopters, which were delivered yesterday.

"Both leaders confirmed the importance of continued collaboration between DoD and the Ugandan Ministry of Defense in advancing regional security in East Africa," Higgins added.


Related Links

Special Report: Travels With Shanahan
DepSecDef DSD Pat Shanahan U.N. Uganda

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe