Mattis Embarks on Trip to Military Facilities in Colorado, California

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis embarked today on a trip to visit military facilities in Colorado and California.

In a statement announcing the trip, Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough said Mattis will begin his tour in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he will meet with senior leaders of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command. Topics of discussion will be protecting the nation, ballistic missile defense and Northcom's role in assistance to natural disasters, she said.

Tomorrow, Gough said, Mattis will travel to California to visit Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, speak at the Navy Fleet Synch Conference, and attend a Marine Corps basic training graduation at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.