Deputy Defense Secretary Meets With Afghan Defense Minister

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2017 — Deputy Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan met with Afghanistan’s acting defense minister, Lt. Gen. Tariq Shah Bahrami, today in the Pentagon, Shanahan’s spokesperson said.

In a readout following the meeting, Navy Cmdr. Sarah Higgins said both leaders reaffirmed their continued strong support for the U.S.-Afghanistan strategic partnership.

“They discussed measures to support the president's South Asia strategy and how U.S. forces will continue to work by, with and through our NATO allies and partners to train, advise, assist and provide fire [and] air support to the Afghanistan Government of National Unity,” she said.