Military Strikes Continue Against ISIS Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, Nov. 24, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, conducting 10 strikes consisting of 14 engagements Nov. 10-23, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of the strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

Yesterday near Abu Kamal in Syria, coalition military forces conducted a strike that engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS vehicle consisting of two engagements against ISIS targets.

There were no reported strikes conducted in Syria on Nov. 22.

There were no reported strikes conducted in Syria on Nov. 21.

On Nov. 20 near Abu Kamal in Syria, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of an engagement that destroyed an ISIS vehicle.

On Nov. 19 near Abu Kamal, two strikes consisting of two engagements damaged four ISIS tunnel systems.

Strikes in Iraq

There were no reported strikes conducted in Iraq yesterday.

On Nov. 22 near Qayyarah in Iraq, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of two engagements that destroyed an ISIS headquarters and a vehicle-borne bomb factory.

On Nov. 21 in Iraq, coalition military forces conducted six strikes consisting of nine engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Qaim, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS vehicle.

-- Near Qayyarah, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS air defense headquarters, a fighting position and 22 ISIS-held buildings.

-- Near Rawah, three strikes destroyed two ISIS tunnels, two weapons caches and an ISIS bunker.

There were no reported strikes conducted in Iraq on Nov. 20.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.