Airmen, Other Troops Receive President’s Thanksgiving Greetings

By Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston 39th Air Base Wing

INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Turkey, Nov. 24, 2017 — Airmen with the 74th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron deployed here were among the U.S. troops serving at home and overseas who received Thanksgiving Day greetings and thanks from President Donald J. Trump yesterday. VIDEO | 00:22 | Trump Praises Troops During Thanksgiving Message

Trump praised the airmen and told them that they and other service members serving the nation are “very, very special people to me, and to everybody in this country.”

The president also saluted military families.

The president spoke to the service members via video teleconference from the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where he and his family are celebrating the holidays.

He talked to service members assigned to five military units deployed in different parts of the world.

This marks the first time a president has conducted a holiday video teleconference call with deployed personnel during the holidays in lieu of the traditional telephone call.

The Army was represented on the president’s video conference call by the 1st Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division that’s currently deployed in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Also yesterday, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited with Coast Guard members in Riviera Beach, Florida.