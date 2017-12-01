Mattis, Japanese Defense Minister Discuss North Korean Missile Launch

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2017 — During a 30-minute phone conversation today, Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera condemned North Korea’s Nov. 28 intercontinental ballistic missile launch, with both leaders united in defending their people and maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said in a statement.

Mattis and Onodera are strongly aligned on security issues with a keen, shared recognition of the danger associated with North Korea's reckless, outlaw behavior, which is contrary to United Nations Security Council Resolutions, she said.

U.S.-Japan Security Alliance

Mattis also reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to the U.S.-Japan security alliance, and said that the United States remains vigilant in providing Japan extended deterrence with the full range of U.S. capabilities, White said.

Mattis and Onodera concluded their conversation by agreeing that North Korea's ongoing aggressive actions make all the more clear the need for multilateral security cooperation in order to address this growing threat and to maintain stability throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, she said.