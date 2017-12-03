DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2017 — Defense Secretary of James N. Mattis attended the Aqaba Process today, a conference held in Aqaba, Jordan, focused on countering radicalization, Pentagon chief spokesperson Dana W. White said in a readout following the conference.

The conference, hosted by Jordan’s King Abdullah II in partnership with Nigeria, brought together leaders from Africa, Europe, Asia, South America, the United States and international organizations to discuss shared challenges and strategies to counter radicalization and terrorism in West Africa, she said.

During the conference, Mattis discussed DoD’s partnership-driven approach and emphasized the need for whole-of-government efforts to combat terrorism, White said. He also reiterated U.S. support for African-led regional security efforts in western Africa, such as the Multinational Joint Task Force and the G5 Sahel Joint Force, she said.

“In addition, the secretary expressed appreciation to Jordan for supporting hosting this important forum, and for its strong security partnership with the U.S.,” White said.