WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2017 — Speaking to senior Pakistani officials in Islamabad today, Defense Secretary James N. Mattis recognized Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war on terrorism, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said in a statement.

This is Mattis’ inaugural trip to Pakistan in this position, she said.

Meets With Senior Pakistani Officials

Mattis met with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Defense Minister Khuram Dastgir, White said. The secretary also met with Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Bajwa and the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence agency, Lt. Gen. Naveed Mukhtar.

The secretary emphasized the vital role that Pakistan can play in working with the United States and others to facilitate a peace process in Afghanistan that brings stability and security to the region, she said.

White said Mattis also reiterated that Pakistan must redouble its efforts to confront militants and terrorists operating within the country.