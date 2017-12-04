Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsArticle

Secretary Recognizes Pakistan’s Sacrifices, Role in Counterterrorism Fight

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

PRINT  |  E-MAIL  |  CONTACT AUTHOR

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2017 — Speaking to senior Pakistani officials in Islamabad today, Defense Secretary James N. Mattis recognized Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war on terrorism, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said in a statement.

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and the Pakistani prime minister sit across from each other at a table with other officials.
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during a visit to Islamabad, Dec. 4, 2017. Mattis is traveling to Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan and Kuwait to reaffirm the enduring U.S. commitment to partnerships in the Middle East, West Africa and South Asia. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and the Pakistani prime minister sit across from each other at a table with other officials. Prime Minister Meeting
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during a visit to Islamabad, Dec. 4, 2017. Mattis is traveling to Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan and Kuwait to reaffirm the enduring U.S. commitment to partnerships in the Middle East, West Africa and South Asia. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith
Download Download Image Link Image details page

This is Mattis’ inaugural trip to Pakistan in this position, she said.

Meets With Senior Pakistani Officials

Mattis met with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Defense Minister Khuram Dastgir, White said. The secretary also met with Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Bajwa and the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence agency, Lt. Gen. Naveed Mukhtar.

The secretary emphasized the vital role that Pakistan can play in working with the United States and others to facilitate a peace process in Afghanistan that brings stability and security to the region, she said.

White said Mattis also reiterated that Pakistan must redouble its efforts to confront militants and terrorists operating within the country.


Related Links

Flickr Album
Special Report: Travels With Mattis
Jim Mattis pakistan SecDef

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe