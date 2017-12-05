Department of Defense
Mattis Thanks Kuwaiti Emir for Ongoing Support

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2017 — Defense Secretary James N. Mattis met in Kuwait today with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, following meetings Dec. 3 with Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mohammad Al Khalid Al Sabah.

Secretary Mattis Meets Emir of Kuwait
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis meets with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah during visit to Kuwait, Dec. 5, 2017. Mattis traveled to Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan and Kuwait to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to partnerships in the Middle East, West Africa and South Asia. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith
Secretary Mattis Meets Emir of Kuwait Mattis Meeting
In a statement summarizing today's meeting, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said Mattis expressed appreciation for the strategic partnership between the United States and Kuwait, and that he thanked the emir for his nation's ongoing support in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, specifically Kuwait's hospitality in hosting U.S. and coalition forces based in Kuwait in support of military operations.

Critical Gulf Cooperation Council Role

"The secretary also recognized Kuwait's critical role hosting the Gulf Cooperation Council summit and mediating the rift among its member nations," White said, adding that he noted the importance of de-escalating tensions so all partners in the Gulf region can focus on the next steps in meeting common goals.

Mattis was in Kuwait as part of an overseas trip in which he also visited Egypt, Jordan and Pakistan.

