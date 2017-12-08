Malmstrom AFB Unit Earns Top DoD Maintenance Award

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2017 — The 341st Maintenance Group, 341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, is this year’s recipient of the Defense Department’s Phoenix Award for Maintenance Excellence, according to DoD officials.

Best Maintenance Unit

The department announced the Phoenix Award winner at this year's secretary of defense maintenance awards ceremony, Dec. 5. The Phoenix Award is presented annually to designate the single best maintenance unit out of six Secretary of Defense Field-Level Maintenance Award winners.

In fiscal year 2016, the 341st Maintenance Group led three major modernization efforts at their facilities, including a $6 million upgrade to the Re-entry System/Re-entry Vehicle maintenance facility, a $14.6 million upgrade to the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile maintenance facility, and a $20 million upgrade to their training facilities.

The group’s efforts propelled them to the top of many of Air Force Global Strike Command’s combat metrics, including best launch control center fully mission capable rate, best scheduling effectiveness rate, best minimum essential equipment levels rate and best transporter erector service rate. The group also reduced its overdue preventive maintenance inspections to the lowest level in command.

The professionalism and commitment to excellence demonstrated by the men and women of the 341st Maintenance Group unquestionably demonstrates the unit's worthiness in being recognized as this year's best field-level maintenance unit in DoD, officials said.