Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsArticle

Airstrikes Kill 5 al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula Members in Yemen

From a U.S. Central Command News Release

PRINT  |  E-MAIL  |  CONTACT AUTHOR

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2017 — U.S. airstrikes killed five al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula operatives in Yemen’s al-Bayda governorate Nov. 20, in an effort to disrupt the terrorist's attack networks, according to a U.S. Central Command news release issued today.

U.S. Central Command logo
U.S. Central Command logo
U.S. Central Command logo U.S. Central Command
U.S. Central Command logo
Download Download Image Link Image details page

Mujahid al-Adani, an al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula Shabwah leader, was killed in the strikes, along with al-Bayda-based facilitator Abu Layth al-Sanaani and three terrorist network associates, the release said.

Planned, Conducted Terrorist Attacks

Al-Adani, also known as Mohammad Shukri, previously served as an al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula military leader in Aden and remained responsible for planning and conducting terrorist attacks against Yemeni and coalition forces. Al-Adani maintained a significant influence within al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula as well as close ties to other terrorist network senior leaders, according to the release.

The Shabwah offensive has forced al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula to consolidate within the northern and eastern portions of the Abyan and eastern al-Bayda governorates, respectively, the release said.

The removal of key al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula leaders and associates in this region, the release said, will further degrade the terrorist network's freedom of movement and operation, limiting their ability to challenge Yemeni security forces and coalition advances. 


Related Sites

Special Report: Operation Inherent Resolve
Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve
Inherent Resolve Yemen

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe