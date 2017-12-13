Face of Defense: Embarkation Marine Lives in the Details

By Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonah Baase 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

CAMP HANSEN, Japan, Dec. 13, 2017 — Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Vivianlee Aguero thrives in a high operational tempo. “I love putting all of my effort into my job, because I can see it in the product,” she said. “Staying motivated and pushing through the busiest work times is the most satisfying feeling once it’s done.”

Aguero is an embarkation specialist with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. She was born in Guam and lived there until her family moved to the United States when she was 2 years old. She completed high school at 17, moved back to Guam and enlisted in the Marine Corps.

“I joined because I wanted to see the world,” Aguero said. “Okinawa is my first duty station, and there are so many places you can travel to from here.”

Aguero’s first deployment was aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard with the 31st MEU during Fall Patrol 2017. During the deployment, the 31st MEU participated in Talisman Saber 17, a bilateral U.S.-Australian exercise held every two years.

“There was always something that needed to get done,” Aguero said. “You really get to understand how high the operational tempo is and gain a lot of experience on the job.”

Extra Shifts

During the deployment, she volunteered for extra duty shifts to fill free time, which she called ‘empty space,’ said Marine Corps Cpl. Edward Moskos, an embarkation specialist with VMM-265 and a coworker of Aguero’s.

“She always gets the job done and looks for more to do,” he said. “She’s always busy and hates having downtime.”

During her time here, Aguero consistently reviews her completed work and seeks guidance to improve. “She has a sharp mind,” Moskos said. “She can look at every fine detail in scheduling and ensure there are no complications during mission execution.”

Aguero said she hopes to travel back to Guam and visit the loved ones who cultivated her meticulous nature. In the meantime, she added, she plans on enjoying the island of Okinawa and influencing the Marines around her with a positive attitude.

“I put my heart into everything I do,” she said. “I love helping others. When I see their success, it motivates me.”