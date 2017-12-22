DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2017 — Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Ellen M. Lord yesterday announced the appointment of Ben FitzGerald as director of the Office of Strategy and Design, according to a Defense Department news release.

In this role, effective Jan. 2, 2018, FitzGerald will serve as the central hub within the Office of the Secretary of Defense to lead the reorganization of AT&L, the release said.

Under section 901 of the fiscal year 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, the Defense Department must disestablish the Office of the USD (AT&L) and establish undersecretaries of defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, and Research and Engineering, as well as the Chief Management Officer, according to the release.

FitzGerald was appointed as a highly qualified expert for a period of five years, the release said.

Breadth of Experience

FitzGerald has a breadth of experience across a range of strategic matters, according to the release. He has served as a professional staff member for the Senate Armed Services Committee, as well as a senior fellow and director of the Technology and National Security Program at the Center for a New American Security.

Additionally, FitzGerald has led and contributed to diverse projects, such as military technology strategy, institutional innovation, United Nations peacekeeping doctrine, transitional law enforcement, the future of urban-littoral combat and the future role of the Marine Corps, the release said.

He also designed and led a variety of war games for military and civilian audiences, ranging from action officers to four-star generals, according to the release.

FitzGerald’s experience working across DoD, the Congress and think tanks, as well as his broad perspective of Congress’ intent for the AT&L reorganization, makes him ideally suited for the position, the release said.

Driving Innovation, Advancing Warfighting Capability

USD(R&E) will drive innovation and accelerate the advancement of the nation’s warfighting capability, while the USD (A&S) will deliver proven technology into the hands of the warfighter more quickly and affordably, the release said.

Working from the reorganization plan previously submitted to Congress on Aug. 1, 2017, FitzGerald will determine how current AT&L functions fit into the overarching objectives of the new structure and whether those functions should transition to R&E, A&S, another OSD functional lead, the military services or be divested altogether, the release said.